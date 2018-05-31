Barton Places Fifth With Career Best

By RICK PECK/Special to McDonald County Press

Thursday, May 31, 2018

Print item

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press Peyton Barton on the medal stage at the Missouri Class 4 State Track and Field Championships after getting his fifth-place medal.
Zoom

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press Peyton Barton on the medal stage at the Missouri Class 4 State Track and Field Championships after getting his fifth-place medal.

It seemed that Coach Henri Whitehead was more nervous than McDonald County's Peyton Barton before the discus event at the Missouri Class 4 State Track and Field Championships. He was more excited than Barton after the McDonald County senior vaulted to ninth place, and out of the medals to fifth place with a personal best throw of 153-0 feet on his last throw of his high school career.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.