Barton Places Fifth With Career Best

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press Peyton Barton on the medal stage at the Missouri Class 4 State Track and Field Championships after getting his fifth-place medal.

It seemed that Coach Henri Whitehead was more nervous than McDonald County's Peyton Barton before the discus event at the Missouri Class 4 State Track and Field Championships. He was more excited than Barton after the McDonald County senior vaulted to ninth place, and out of the medals to fifth place with a personal best throw of 153-0 feet on his last throw of his high school career.