Volunteers To Unveil 'Stories Of Military Service'
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Volunteers organizing a veterans exhibit didn't expect to become emotional while seeing the project through. But when they saw the 113 framed black and white photos, each lovingly staged on an individually quilted piece of fabric, the project took on a life of its own to stand as a stark, yet poignant, reminder of the sacrifices McDonald County veterans have made throughout the years.
