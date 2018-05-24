Volunteers To Unveil 'Stories Of Military Service'

Courtesy Photo Workers Scott and Jamie McGowen from Scott Frame and Art in Rogers measure veterans' photos before placing them on the walls of the McDonald County Historical Society Museum. The Stories of Military Service exhibit, which features 113 framed photos on quilted pieces, will open Saturday, May 26. Bunker Hill Quilters worked to create a special quilted background made with strips of different material, unique for each photo.

Volunteers organizing a veterans exhibit didn't expect to become emotional while seeing the project through. But when they saw the 113 framed black and white photos, each lovingly staged on an individually quilted piece of fabric, the project took on a life of its own to stand as a stark, yet poignant, reminder of the sacrifices McDonald County veterans have made throughout the years.