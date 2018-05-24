Swars Prairie Baptist Church Celebrates 150 Years
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Swars Prairie Baptist Church invites everyone to help celebrate its 150th year anniversary to be held on June 2 and 3. There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. And, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a concert featuring the "Spring City Quartet" from Joplin and the "Lesters," known as the first family of gospel music, from St. Louis, Mo.
