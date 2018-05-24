Swars Prairie Baptist Church Celebrates 150 Years

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Spring City Quartet from Joplin will be performing at a free concert to celebrate Swars Prairie Baptist Church's 150th year anniversary on June 2.

Swars Prairie Baptist Church invites everyone to help celebrate its 150th year anniversary to be held on June 2 and 3. There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs from 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 2. And, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a concert featuring the "Spring City Quartet" from Joplin and the "Lesters," known as the first family of gospel music, from St. Louis, Mo.