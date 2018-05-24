Leonard Signs with MSSU Lions

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Hannah Leonard (seated, second from left) recently signed a letter of intent to join the cheerleading squad at Missouri Southern State College. Front row, left to right: Kodie Leonard (sister),Hannah Leonard, Monica Willyard (mom) and Aubrey Endicott (Southern coach). Back row: Jill Dill (former MCHS coach) and T.C. Banta (MCHS coach).

Go, Hannah, go! Go, Hannah, go!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.