Leonard Signs with MSSU Lions

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Hannah Leonard (seated, second from left) recently signed a letter of intent to join the cheerleading squad at Missouri Southern State College. Front row, left to right: Kodie Leonard (sister),Hannah Leonard, Monica Willyard (mom) and Aubrey Endicott (Southern coach). Back row: Jill Dill (former MCHS coach) and T.C. Banta (MCHS coach).
Go, Hannah, go! Go, Hannah, go!
