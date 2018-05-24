Goodman Aldermen Vote To Condemn Property

Aldermen, at the May 15 regular city council meeting in Goodman, voted to take steps against the Shauna Landess' property, agreeing to bid out the demolition of the property. Bid notices have been placed in the McDonald County Press and Neosho Daily News. Those notices will be published for several weeks until the June 19 council meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.