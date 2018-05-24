Dobbs Receives D.I.A.N.A. Award
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Lambda Chi Chapter of ESA met at noon May 2 in the home of Judy Duncan in Bella Vista, Ark. After lunch, an educational program was given by guest Karen Dobbs concerning the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) organization in which she is active. Following her presentation, Karen was presented the D.I.A.N.A. Award by Lambda Chi chapter.
