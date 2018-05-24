Dobbs Receives D.I.A.N.A. Award

PHOTO SUBMITTED Karen Dobbs (left) receives the D.I.A.N.A. award from Shirley Alps of Lambda Chi Chapter of ESA. Karen is honored for her service to the McDonald County community.

Lambda Chi Chapter of ESA met at noon May 2 in the home of Judy Duncan in Bella Vista, Ark. After lunch, an educational program was given by guest Karen Dobbs concerning the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) organization in which she is active. Following her presentation, Karen was presented the D.I.A.N.A. Award by Lambda Chi chapter.