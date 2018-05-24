Council discusses, fails to take action on mini-excavator
Thursday, May 24, 2018
Anderson's city council again discussed the pros and cons of leasing a mini-excavator during the regular meeting on May 15. The Water Department frequently uses a mini-excavator when repairing lines or installing new lines.
