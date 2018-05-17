Some sure-fire ways to go to hell!
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Since many people I meet show little interest in heaven and express little desire to go there, I thought I'd provide a few instructions on how to go to hell instead. Following are just a few sure-fire courses of action to arrive in eternal hellfire and brimstone:
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.