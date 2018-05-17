Sewer rates increased in Southwest City
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Southwest City's board of alderman voted to authorize an impending sewer rate increase and approved the drafting of an ordinance outlining such during the regular meeting on Thursday, May 10.
