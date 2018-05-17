Noel Woman's Club Met May 8

The May 8 meeting of the Noel Woman's Club was called to order by President Melissa. After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and Lord's Prayer, the club welcomed Kimberly Bell, speaker for the evening. She is a 25-year veteran of the Army Reserve and gave a most interesting talk on military life and her time in Afghanistan.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.