Mustangs' Season Ends With Loss

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County catcher Joe Brown catches a foul pop-up during the Mustangs' 12-0 loss to Carthage in the Missouri Class 5 District 12 Baseball Tournament held May 12 in Carthage.

The rematch was all Carthage. A little over a month after losing to the McDonald County Mustangs, the Carthage Tigers made sure that wasn't going to happen again.