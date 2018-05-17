Community To Display Quilts This Weekend

The Bunker Hill Community Club will host the annual "Quilt Show and More" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 19, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 20, at the Pineville Community Center.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.