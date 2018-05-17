Anderson Betterment Club discusses trail plan

Anderson Betterment Club met last week to learn about opportunities on a local and state level. President Ken Schutten updated members on trail planning progress. Earlier this month, Schutten toured Anderson with Nikki Hill, of the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council, and Dave Taylor, MoDOT representative. The group reviewed trail suggestions made by residents, conducted a feasibility study regarding these proposals and made modifications to the city's trail plan.

