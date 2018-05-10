Mustang Boys Baseball Suffers Losses

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press McDonald County second baseman Jorden Platter makes the turn as the Mustangs record a double play during a 9-8 loss on May 4 at Bentonville West High School.

Bentonville West took advantage of seven McDonald County errors, including three in the bottom of the seventh to score the winning run, to claim an 8-7 decision on May 4 in Bentonville.