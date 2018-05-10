Jesse James Pageant Signups Planned

The City of Pineville will hold signups for the Jesse James pageant. Signups will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. May 17, June 4 and July 12 at Pineville City Hall.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.