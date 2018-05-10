Goodman Officials Exploring Options For Wastewater Problems
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Goodman officials plan to have smoke-testing and rate-evaluation studies conducted to explore fixing some wastewater issues in town.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.