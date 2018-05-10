Fourth Annual Kid's Fishing Derby May 12

MEGAN DAVIS MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS/Southwest City's fishing derby is a family affair, as made evident by these parents last year, who loaded the bait, and their children, who cast the lines.

Southwest City's fourth annual Kid's Fishing Derby will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Blankenship Park. The event is a free, family event open to children 12 years of age and under.