Fourth Annual Kid's Fishing Derby May 12
Thursday, May 10, 2018
Southwest City's fourth annual Kid's Fishing Derby will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Blankenship Park. The event is a free, family event open to children 12 years of age and under.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.