Craft Festival Returns To New Bethel School
Thursday, May 10, 2018
The sound of bluegrass music filled the air as the New Bethel School Preservation Association held its fourth annual Old Time Craft Festival at the schoolhouse on Saturday. The event was moved from the fall to the spring.
