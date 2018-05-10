Corbin Jones Survives Coach's Challenge

By Rick Peck

Thursday, May 10, 2018

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Corbin Jones (right) was McDonald County's lone Big 8 Conference champion after he edged Mount Vernon's Andrew Montemayor in the 100-meter dash at the Big 8 Conference Track and Field Championships held May 7 at MCHS.
Corbin Jones had to survive a coach's challenge in order to be the McDonald County High School track team's lone Big 8 Conference champion.

