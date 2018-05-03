Young Outdoorsmen Host Fishing Event

COURTESY PHOTO Young Outdoorsmen United is hosting the special annual youth fishing event Saturday, May 12, for kids ages 8-15. Participants from previous year's events were proud to show their catch while fishing on Grand Lake in Oklahoma.

Young Outdoorsmen United is hosting a special youth fishing event Saturday, May 12, for kids ages 8-15. Participants will try their luck at fishing on Grand Lake in Oklahoma for white bass, crappie or catfish; depending on the weather conditions, spawning activity and water temperatures.