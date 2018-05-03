What Is God's Will For You? well done my good and faithful servant

It was a beautiful spring Sunday morning as we gathered to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. We were blessed to have several visitors. Wayne Johnson and Tim Stroud were celebrating birthdays, and special prayers were requested for Del Hawkins, J.R. Denny, Margaret Brown, the Bill Ralston family and the Hazelton family.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.