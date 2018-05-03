Water Awareness Festival Is Big Hit With Students And Teachers
Thursday, May 3, 2018
Over the course of two days, 315 McDonald County 5th-grade students gathered at the McDonald County Fair Grounds in Anderson to participate in a hands-on Water Awareness Festival focused on the Elk River watershed. The activities focused on environmental awareness and how water quality and quantity affect us personally, locally, and globally. Students rotated learning stations which included: Ground-Water Flow Model, Environmental Landscapes, Stream Table, Building Your Own Watershed, Stream Health, Riparian Corridor, Water Cycle, and Water and You.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.