Water Awareness Festival Is Big Hit With Students And Teachers

COURTESY PHOTO Students pay attention at the Riparian Corridor station at the Water Awareness Festival organized by Jennifer Lutes, agri-business specialist at University of Missouri McDonald County Extension.

Over the course of two days, 315 McDonald County 5th-grade students gathered at the McDonald County Fair Grounds in Anderson to participate in a hands-on Water Awareness Festival focused on the Elk River watershed. The activities focused on environmental awareness and how water quality and quantity affect us personally, locally, and globally. Students rotated learning stations which included: Ground-Water Flow Model, Environmental Landscapes, Stream Table, Building Your Own Watershed, Stream Health, Riparian Corridor, Water Cycle, and Water and You.