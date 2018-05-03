MCHS Girls Finish Second At Redbird Relays
Thursday, May 3, 2018
Wins by Cassadi Dowd and Caitlyn Barton led the McDonald County High School girls' track team to a second-place finish at the Redbird Relays held April 27 at Webb City High School.
