MCHS Girls Finish Second At Redbird Relays

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cole DelosSantos takes a handoff from John Howard during the McDonald County Mustangs' 4x800 relay team's second-place effort at the Monett Relays held on April 24 at Monett High School.

Wins by Cassadi Dowd and Caitlyn Barton led the McDonald County High School girls' track team to a second-place finish at the Redbird Relays held April 27 at Webb City High School.