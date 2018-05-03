Goodman Fourth-Graders Visit Rep. Lant
Thursday, May 3, 2018
On Thursday, April 26, 68 Goodman Elementary fourth-grade students and their principal, Mrs. Samantha Hamilton, and teachers, Mrs. Lakyn Westermeyer, Mrs. Shelly Capps, and Ms. Lauren Cullen, visited Rep. Bill Lant at the Capitol. Also visiting were school staff, parents and bus drivers.
