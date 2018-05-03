Girls Soccer Drops Pair Of Games

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Ava Smith (left) battles a Neosho defender for control of the ball during the Lady Mustangs' 3-0 loss on Monday night at McDonald County High School.

Neosho took a 1-0 lead in the first half and added two insurance goals late in the second half to claim a 3-0 decision over McDonald County on April 30 at McDonald County High School.