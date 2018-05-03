De Santiago And DelosSantos Sign Letters Of Intent

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Teammates since fourth grade, both Isrrael De Santiago (front row, second from left) and Cole DelosSantos (front row, second from right) signed letters of intent to attend Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. on April 23 at MCHS. Front row, left to right: Rudy De Santiago, Isrrael De Santiago, Martha De Santiago, Christy DelosSantos, Cole DelosSantos and Fermin DelosSantos. Back row: Daniel De Santiago (brother),Craig Collins, Sean McCullough, Kellen Hoover, Kanon Hoover, Daniel Sumler, (MCHS football coaches) Ariel DelosSantos and Madison DelosSantos (sisters).