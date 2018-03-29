Mustangs 2018 Girls Soccer Team

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Senior members of the 2018 McDonald County High School girls' soccer team are (left to right): Raye Pearcy, Aspen Bowman, Karla Barreda and Mabely Teodocio.

With 14 returning lettermen from last year's team, Coach James Carter expects the 2018 McDonald County High School girls' soccer team to be an improved squad for this season.