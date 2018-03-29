Mustang Baseball

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County second baseman Jordan Platter puts the tag on Grove's Kaleb Keener during the Ridgerunners' 4-3 win on March 24 at MCHS.

Grove scored three unearned runs in the fourth inning to overcome an early 2-0 McDonald County lead, but it was an insurance run on a solo home run by Tyler Davis that proved to be the difference in the Ridgerunner's 4-3 win on March 24 at McDonald County High School.