Kick-Off Golf Tourney
Thursday, March 29, 2018
The McDonald County High School scramble team of Lily Allman and Tim Shields and the best ball team of Walker Keith and Payton McKee each took fourth place at the Neosho Kick-Off Golf Tournament played March 22 at Neosho Golf Course.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.