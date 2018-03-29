Kick-Off Golf Tourney

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Tim Shields (left) and Lily Allman took fourth place in the scramble at the Neosho Kick-Off Golf Tournament held March 22 at Neosho Golf Course.

The McDonald County High School scramble team of Lily Allman and Tim Shields and the best ball team of Walker Keith and Payton McKee each took fourth place at the Neosho Kick-Off Golf Tournament played March 22 at Neosho Golf Course.