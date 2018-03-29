Junior High Softball Wins In Epic Style

By Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press

Thursday, March 29, 2018

RICK PECK/Special to McDonald County Press The McDonald County junior high softball team began the first year of the program by winning the Branson Junior High Softball Tournament held March 23-24 at Branson High School.
The McDonald County junior high softball team got the program started off in epic style by winning the Branson Junior High School Softball Tournament on March 23-24 at Branson High School.

