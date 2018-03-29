Is the Lord at Your Finish Line? well done my good and faithful servant

Palm leaves adorned the altar as we gathered to worship on Palm Sunday at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Goldie Hatfield, Debbie Taylor, the Marland Brown family, Steve Killion, Debbie Ellis and Richard. Linda Abercrombie read thank you notes from the Area Agency on Aging/Meals on Wheels, the Missouri Baptist Children's Home and Watered Gardens. We recognized Shelley for Pastor's Wife Appreciation Month. We appreciate all that she does for our church.

