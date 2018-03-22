Winter Sports Banquet Wrestling Awards

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Awards were presented to members of the McDonald County High School wrestling team at a banquet held March 15 at MCHS. Front row, left to right: Jakob Gerow, four-year commitment and Most Wins; Oscar Ortiz, Most Outstanding Wrestler, Most Technical Falls, Most Takedowns and Quickest Pin; and Eh Doh Say, Most Outstanding JV Wrestler. Back row, Tinker Kinser, four-year commitment and Coach's Award; Timber Teague, four-year commitment and Most Improved; Hailey Knadle (manager), four-year commitment; and Jack Teague, Most Improved.

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Awards were presented to members of the McDonald County High School wrestling team at a banquet held March 15 at MCHS. Front row, left to right: Jakob Gerow, four-year commitment and Most Wins; Oscar Ortiz, Most Outstanding Wrestler, Most Technical Falls, Most Takedowns and Quickest Pin; and Eh Doh Say, Most Outstanding JV Wrestler. Back row, Tinker Kinser, four-year commitment and Coach's Award; Timber Teague, four-year commitment and Most Improved; Hailey Knadle (manager), four-year commitment; and Jack Teague, Most Improved.