Kinser Signs With University Of The Ozarks

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Tinker Kinser, (sitting, third from left) a senior at McDonald County High School, signs a letter of intent to wrestle at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark. Front row, left to right: Whitney Kinser (sister), Valerie Kinser (mom), Tinker Kinser and Bronnie Kinser (dad). Back row: Beth Kinser (grandmother), Josh Factor (MCHS head wrestling coach) and Cody Factor (MCHS assistant wrestling coach).