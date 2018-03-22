Junior High Baseball Wins Wyandotte Tournament
Thursday, March 22, 2018
The McDonald County junior high baseball team beat Jay, Okla., 10-3, on March 17 to win the championship of the Wyandotte Junior High Baseball Tournament.
