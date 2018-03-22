Baseball Takes Third At Ozarks Classic

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County catcher Joe Brown tags out a West Plains runner during the Mustangs' 5-1 loss in the Ozarks Classic High School Baseball Tournament in Harrison, Ark.

McDonald County scored five runs in the top of the seventh to beat Grove, 7-6, on March 17 in the third-place game of the Ozarks Classic High School Baseball Tournament in Harrison, Ark.