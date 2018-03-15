Willis Presented Heart Of Education Award At 2018 Heart Of Education Banquet

By RICK PECK/Special to McDonald County Press

Thursday, March 15, 2018

PHOTO BY RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS John Willis (center) is presented with the 2018 Heart of Education Award by Randall Smith, secretary of the McDonald County Schools Foundation. Willis served as principal at McDonald County High School for 24 years. Willis was accompanied to the banquet by his wife, Lola (right), his four children and numerous grandchildren.
With over half of the capacity crowd attending the 2018 Heart of Education Banquet composed of his former students, John Willis was presented the Heart of Education Award by the McDonald County Schools Foundation.

