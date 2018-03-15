The Lure Of A Sunny Day
Thursday, March 15, 2018
I had seen that old, paint-faded Chevy El Camino driving around the streets of Noel on many occasions but never gave the car or its driver a second thought. The small Southwest Missouri Ozark town of Noel was home to many such vehicles; in fact, I often considered the possibility that I was the only one living there who didn't own an older, and in need of fresh paint, pickup truck.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.