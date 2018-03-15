Tax Assistance March 20
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Qualified personnel with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) will be available to prepare property tax credit returns from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, at the Pineville American Legion.
