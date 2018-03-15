MCHS powerlifting teams take second, sixth at state
Thursday, March 15, 2018
The McDonald County High School boys' and girls' powerlifting teams, each with three state champions, took second and sixth place, respectively, at the Missouri State Powerlifting Championships held on March 10 at Glendale High School in Springfield.
