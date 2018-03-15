McDonald County Senior Selling Homework Passes For St. Jude's Research Hospital
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Mandy Bogart is a fighter on a mission. The McDonald County High School senior is a childhood cancer survivor and currently serves as the head of a collection campaign for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
