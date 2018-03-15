Free Business Fair And Health Screenings April 7
Thursday, March 15, 2018
The 2018 Business Expo and Health Fair will be the 12th annual Expo and will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McDonald County High School on Saturday, April 7. The event is sponsored by the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce and open to the public, with free admission. It includes a business expo, health screenings, an event and entertainment.
