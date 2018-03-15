Baseball Jamboree 2018
Thursday, March 15, 2018
Strong pitching performances led the McDonald County Mustang baseball team at a four-team jamboree held on March 10 at MCHS. The Mustangs hosted East Newton, Diamond and Purdy in three-inning scrimmages, winning two before tying with Purdy to end the day.
