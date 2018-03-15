Baseball Jamboree 2018

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jordan Platter dives safely into third base during the Mustangs 4-1 win over East Newton in a jamboree held March 10 at MCHS to open the 2018 baseball season.

Strong pitching performances led the McDonald County Mustang baseball team at a four-team jamboree held on March 10 at MCHS. The Mustangs hosted East Newton, Diamond and Purdy in three-inning scrimmages, winning two before tying with Purdy to end the day.