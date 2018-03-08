Taylor Named Missouri's Rural Health Champion
Thursday, March 8, 2018
Paul G. Taylor is a champion for those who need medical care but can't afford it. The OCH Health System's chief executive officer was recently recognized for his efforts to help others. OCH Health System officials say he has dedicated his life and career to bring medical help to the underserved.
