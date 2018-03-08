Taylor Named Missouri's Rural Health Champion

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, March 8, 2018

Courtesy photo Paul G. Taylor, who serves as chief executive officer of the OCH Health System, accepts an award honoring his efforts to help the &#x201c;working poor&#x201d; and underserved who need healthcare in southwest Missouri. Taylor was recently recognized as Missouri&#x2019;s Rural Health Champion for 2017.
Paul G. Taylor is a champion for those who need medical care but can't afford it. The OCH Health System's chief executive officer was recently recognized for his efforts to help others. OCH Health System officials say he has dedicated his life and career to bring medical help to the underserved.

