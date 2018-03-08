Aggressive Seat Belt Campaign March 15-31
Thursday, March 8, 2018
McDonald County Sheriff's Office announced last week that it is joining with statewide law enforcement March 15-31 for an aggressive seat belt campaign with a focus on local drivers. Deputies aim to crack down on Missouri's seat belt law violators and reduce highway fatalities.
