Aggressive Seat Belt Campaign March 15-31

McDonald County Sheriff's Office announced last week that it is joining with statewide law enforcement March 15-31 for an aggressive seat belt campaign with a focus on local drivers. Deputies aim to crack down on Missouri's seat belt law violators and reduce highway fatalities.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.