What is FFA?
Thursday, March 1, 2018
FFA is an intracurricular student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership. It is one of the three components of agricultural education.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.