Quick Start Keys Cassville's District Win Over Lady Mustangs

RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Rita Santillan splits Carl Junction's Megan Scott (42) and Shila Winder (12) on her way to the basket during the Lady Mustangs' 51-23 loss on Feb. 22 at Carl Junction High School.

Cassville jumped out to a 15-2 lead and then survived a pair of McDonald County second-half surges that saw the Lady Mustangs close to within four points in the third and fourth quarters before the Lady Wildcats scored the final 12 points of the game for a 53-37 win in the opening round of the Missouri Class 4 District 10 Basketball Tournament on Feb. 26 at Cassville High School.