Five Teams Attend State FFA Convention

The McDonald County High School FFA Agronomy Team is pictured at the 2017 Missouri FFA Convention in Columbia.

The 2017 Missouri State FFA Convention was held April 20-21 on the University of Missouri Campus in Columbia. At the Convention, the students who attended had the opportunity to listen to the state officers and speakers, along with touring the career fair and shopping area. Many of the students who attended state convention competed on a team in hopes of taking home the state title. In 2017, the McDonald County FFA chapter took three teams to state, the horse judging team, the ag sales team and the agronomy team. They also had five members receive their State FFA degree: Abby Bishop, Britiny Calvert, Patrick Elkins, Bethany Leemasters and Madison Mitchell. Sophomore Callie Keaton was also recognized for being one of 30 students across the state to attend the Missouri Agribusiness Academy. Britiny Calvert also received the honor of being selected to perform on the state talent stage.