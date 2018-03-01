Chili Supper, Silent Auction Will Help With K-9 Dog Training Expenses

By Sally Carroll

Thursday, March 1, 2018

Courtesy photo A fundraiser set for Friday evening will benefit McDonald County Sheriff's Deputy Zack Adamson and his dog, Shadow. Proceeds from the chili supper and silent auction will help pay for Shadow's training and certification as a K-9 detection dog.
When two high school sophomores learned that a local deputy needed funds to help train and certify his canine as a detection dog, they jumped into action. Caitlin Hall and Emily Emmert decided to help out McDonald County Sheriff's Deputy Zack Adamson by hosting a benefit chili supper and silent auction.

