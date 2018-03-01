Chili Supper, Silent Auction Will Help With K-9 Dog Training Expenses
Thursday, March 1, 2018
When two high school sophomores learned that a local deputy needed funds to help train and certify his canine as a detection dog, they jumped into action. Caitlin Hall and Emily Emmert decided to help out McDonald County Sheriff's Deputy Zack Adamson by hosting a benefit chili supper and silent auction.
