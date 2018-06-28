Will Your Soul Live On In Heaven?

We were greeted by Jerry Abercrombie, who also welcomed our visitors, including LeRoy Ruede. Special prayers were requested for Adalyn, Jessica Johnson, June Sherman, Jimmy Easter, Dean and Susan, and Goldie Hatfield's grandson. In announcements, the business meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday evening, and Vacation Bible School "Goin' Fishin'" will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14. All children, 4 and up, are invited and welcome to attend.

