SWC council accepts bid for delinquent tax property
Thursday, June 28, 2018
During the regular Tuesday meeting, Southwest City's board of alderman accepted a bid on a property the city recently acquired through delinquent tax debts. Council members received one bid regarding 503 S. Broadway Street from Abel Corral -- the adjoining property's owner.
